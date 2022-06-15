ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 108,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

Shares of ALJJ opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 244.21% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.