Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Up 8.1%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 47,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,197,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

