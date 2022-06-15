Alliance Pharma’s (APH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON APH opened at GBX 109.36 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Alliance Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 95.50 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.93 million and a PE ratio of 84.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.41.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

