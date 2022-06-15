Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 742,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,906.0 days.

APYRF stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $38.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

