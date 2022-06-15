Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

