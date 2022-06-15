Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 932,352 shares changing hands.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALST)
Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.
