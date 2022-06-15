Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AAU opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.