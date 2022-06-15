Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

