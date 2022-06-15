Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $36.27

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $35.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 1,479 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $956.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $57,546.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,403,939. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 455,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $15,610,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

