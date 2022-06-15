Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 915,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $8.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.70. 845,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

