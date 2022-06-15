Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.25. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,950 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

