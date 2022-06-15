Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($52.08) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

