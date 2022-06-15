Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 16250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of C$22.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.
About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.