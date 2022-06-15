Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASGTF traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.