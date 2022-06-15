Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cormark lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 163.04. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$42.60 and a 1-year high of C$72.33.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2590773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares in the company, valued at C$1,539,855.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

