Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.76

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.76 and last traded at C$42.85, with a volume of 5142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 163.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2590773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total value of C$42,408.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,394 shares in the company, valued at C$1,551,685.31. Insiders have sold a total of 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706 over the last 90 days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

