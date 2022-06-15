Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 15,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 480,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
