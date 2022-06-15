Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 15,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 480,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

