Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 30,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,188,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

