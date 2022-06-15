Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $141.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.72), with a volume of 1781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.72).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.52. The company has a market capitalization of £214.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.65%.

In other news, insider Julia Henderson purchased 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.56 ($6,076.66).

About Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

