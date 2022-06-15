Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

