Ambarella (AMBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) recently:

6/13/2022 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $100.00.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $135.00.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $100.00.

6/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00.

5/31/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $136.00.

5/26/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2022 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $70.86. 6,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,451. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -98.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,113 shares of company stock valued at $924,701. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 116.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 551.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

