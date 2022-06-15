Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $55,425.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

