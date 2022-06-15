AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCIW. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $648,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AMCIW opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

