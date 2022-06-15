Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading Down 0.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 1,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get Amergent Hospitality Group alerts:

About Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.