American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Buys $11,780.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director David M. Sable acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

