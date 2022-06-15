American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as low as C$3.35. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 112,348 shares trading hands.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.95 million and a PE ratio of -33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

