American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35.

About American Outdoor Brands (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

