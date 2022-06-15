American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

