American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,371 shares of company stock worth $1,285,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 26.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Well by 1,248.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 205,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

