AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.21.
AmeriCann Company Profile (Get Rating)
