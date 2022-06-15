AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

