AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,060,079 shares of company stock worth $909,361,965. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

