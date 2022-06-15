AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AMMPF opened at 0.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.32. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.17 and a 12 month high of 1.77.
AmmPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
