AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AMMPF opened at 0.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.32. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.17 and a 12 month high of 1.77.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

