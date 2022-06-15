Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 8,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 690,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

