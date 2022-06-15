Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AMYT opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $449.02 million, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

