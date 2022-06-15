Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.69. 2,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 807,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
