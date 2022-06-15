Ana G. Pinczuk Sells 24,757 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $1,555,482.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. JMP Securities downgraded Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

