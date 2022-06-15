ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $3.68. ANA shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 3,580 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 14.21%.
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.
