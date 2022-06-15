Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Up 8.8%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

