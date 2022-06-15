Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.92.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 56,936.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

