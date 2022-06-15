Analysts Issue Forecasts for ModivCare Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ModivCare’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

MODV stock opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after buying an additional 524,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ModivCare by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.