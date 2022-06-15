Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) PT at $26.00

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

