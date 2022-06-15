Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ProFrac (PFHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ProFrac (NASDAQ: PFHC):

6/10/2022 – ProFrac is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – ProFrac is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – ProFrac is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – ProFrac is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – ProFrac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

6/7/2022 – ProFrac is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PFHC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,288. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

