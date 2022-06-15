Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HelloFresh (HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($38.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €90.00 ($93.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($38.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/26/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €31.00 ($32.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €31.00 ($32.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/18/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($84.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/3/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($87.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €90.00 ($93.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($92.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €32.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($84.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/26/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €40.00 ($41.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($87.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($92.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €32.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh stock traded down €2.38 ($2.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €28.92 ($30.13). 1,751,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.26. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €31.13 ($32.43) and a one year high of €97.50 ($101.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

