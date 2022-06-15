Analyzing Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mynaric and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00 BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mynaric presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 281.29%. BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and BuzzFeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $2.79 million 52.24 -$53.80 million N/A N/A BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.59 $24.71 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61%

Summary

Mynaric beats BuzzFeed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mynaric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

