Analyzing Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -29.51% 9.68% 3.54% Generation Hemp -1,654.58% N/A -163.74%

72.6% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 2.37 -$496.00 million ($3.30) -6.39 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 55.70 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 0 30 0 3.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $56.43, suggesting a potential upside of 167.58%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Risk and Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Generation Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

