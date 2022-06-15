Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Andersons has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

