Andrey Berzins Buys 500 Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Andrey Berzins acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,750 ($5,765.26).

Ocean Wilsons stock opened at GBX 947.50 ($11.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 980.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 951.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.62. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 875 ($10.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($14.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ocean Wilsons’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

