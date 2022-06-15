Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$500.25 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.
