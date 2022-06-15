Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$500.25 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

About Anglo Pacific Group (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.