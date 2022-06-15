Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.34

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$513.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

