AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $15.69

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.47. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 104,823 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
