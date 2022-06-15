AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $15.69

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.47. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 104,823 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

